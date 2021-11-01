Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Coca-Cola buys up BodyArmor

(AP) — Coca-Cola has completed its acquisition of sports drink brand BodyArmor.

Coke said Monday it paid $5.6 billion for the remaining 85% of the sports beverage company. Coke originally bought a 15% stake in the BodyArmor in 2018.

BodyArmor was founded a decade ago by the entrepreneurs who also developed smartwater and Fuze. Basketball star Kobe Bryant was an early investor.

Atlanta-based Coke said it will manage the BodyArmor brand as a separate business and it will continue to be based in New York.