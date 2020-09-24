Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: College enrollment drops

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about unemployment, college enrollment and Michael Jordan.

Weekly jobless claims rise unexpectedly: The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was higher last week at 870,000.

U.S. colleges saw fewer undergrads enroll this fall: There was a 2.5% decline in undergraduate enrollment at American colleges and universities this fall semester.

Michael Jordan races into Nascar with Bubba Wallace: Michael Jordan is now a team owner in NASCAR., and Bubba Wallace will be the team’s driver in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Latest Stories: