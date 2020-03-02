Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Costco sales rise

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black Winner’s Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about stocks, Costco, and “Call of the Wild.”

Rob also answers the viewer question, “How long will the stock market suffer through coronavirus?”

Stock markets rebound: Stocks rose Monday, fighting back some of the losses they took in a 7-day rout brought on by coronavirus worries. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 700 points while S&P 500 climbed 2.7%.

Costco sales rise: Coronavirus fears are boosting sales for Costco, which reported long lines at its stores nationwide over the weekend. People are stocking up for items like hand sanitizer, antibacterial wipes, and other disinfectant products in bulk.

“Call of the Wild” to lose $50M: Harrison Ford’s new movie, which is an adaptation of Jack London’s famous novel, isn’t doing too hot at the box office, raking in about $79 million worldwide two weeks after its release.

