Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Could Olympics be canceled?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about stocks, airlines, and the latest on the coronavirus.

Stocks bounce back: Stocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday and bounced back just 24 hours after its worst day since the 2008 financial crisis.

Airlines cutting flights: Delta and American Airlines have announced flight cuts for both domestic and international flights amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Could the Olympics be canceled? For now the Olympics are set to begin July 24 and run through Aug. 9.

Latest Stories: