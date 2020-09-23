Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: COVID-19 vaccine trial, Nike and Xbox

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about a late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial, online sales jumping for Nike, and the sold out Xbox Series X and Series S.

Johnson & Johnson enters late-stage trial for vaccine: Johnson & Johnson is beginning a huge final study to try to prove if a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine can protect against the virus.

Nike reports 82% jump in online sales: The Wall Street Journal reports that Nike is back from a COVID-19 economic slump, with an 82% jump in online sales. Revenue in their latest quarter was down 1% from the same timeframe a year ago.

Xbox Series X and Series S consoles sold out: The new Xbox consoles sold out within minutes. Xbox said more consoles will be available November 10.

Latest Stories: