Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Discovery’s new streaming service

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks about yet another new streaming service.
Discovery is launching ‘Discovery+’ to grab a spot in the new streaming service boom. Disney+ and HBO Max are other recent streaming services competing with longtime Netflix and Hulu.
Discovery+ will include shows from brands including HGTV, Food Network, Animal Planet and TLC.
