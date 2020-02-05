SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about markets, Trump’s State of the Union, and Disney earnings.
Rob also answers the viewer question, “Should I buy Tesla?”
Markets gain amid coronavirus concerns: Markets continued to soar Wednesday amid escalating coronavirus concerns around the world, but reports of possible treatments for the virus are circulating.
State of the Union recap: President Trump used his State of the Union address to make his case for re-election. He also talked about border and immigration, tax cuts, and trade.
Disney earnings boosted by Disney+: According to Disney+, it now has 26.5 million subscribers, up from 10 million sign-ups it reported after launching in November.
Latest Stories:
- KRON4 Morning Buzz: Valentine’s Day gift ideas for your beloved
- Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Disney earnings boosted by Disney+
- California’s best Mexican restaurant is in San Francisco, report says
- Democrats urge Trump to drop Affordable Care Act suit
- Kristin Smart case: Search warrants served in California, Washington