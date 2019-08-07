Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Disney+ service unveiled

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about Disney and the stock market.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “Is gold a good investment with crazy markets?”

Disney+ service unveiled: The company said Tuesday that it will offer a bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN+ and commercial-supported Hulu for $12.99 a month.

Dow Jones plunges: The Dow (INDU) fell as much as 589 points before paring its losses. The index traded 200 points, or 0.8%, lower around midday. The S&P 500 (SPX) was down 0.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite(COMP) dropped 0.4%, according to CNN.

