Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Disney to layoff thousands of park employees

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about Disney layoffs, home sales and Black Friday.

Disney leads companies announcing layoffs: Disney plans to lay off 28,000 theme park employees.

Home sales soar to a record high: Home sales reached a record high in August.

CDC puts shopping at crowded stores on Black Friday in high-risk category: The CDC doesn’t want people heading to packed stores for Black Friday sales due to COVID-19 risk.

Latest Stories: