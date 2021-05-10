Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Dogecoin drops after Musk hosts SNL

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about Dogecoin, a major pipeline shutdown, and more.

Dow hits all-time high: The Dow hit a record high Monday as materials and energy stocks rose, Reuters reports.

Major pipeline shut down due to cyberattack:  The operator of a major pipeline system that transports fuel across the East Coast said Saturday it had been victimized by a ransomware attack and had halted all pipeline operations to deal with the threat, the AP reports.

Dogecoin drops after Elon Musk’s SNL appearance: Dogecoin’s price, which has been volatile all year, tumbled 23% in the hour after the show began, and fell further on Sunday, the AP reports.

