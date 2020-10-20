SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about the stimulus bill and Google.
Stocks higher on Wall Street over stimulus hopes: The rise comes as a deadline approaches for a new stimulus package. Negotiations between both sides have been going on since July.
Google hit by DOJ antitrust lawsuit: The suit alleges that Google has been abusing its online dominance in online search to stifle competition and harm consumers.
Latest Posts
- Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: DOJ antitrust lawsuit against Google
- Rapper who boasted in music video he got $1.2M in jobless benefits charged
- Good grief! ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ no longer on TV
- ‘Glitter bomb’ sent to employee of 911 center in Pennsylvania
- Police: 2 Houston officers shot before suspect’s arrest