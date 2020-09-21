Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Dow drops by 800 points

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about the Dow, home equity and last night’s Emmy wins.

Dow plunges in trading: The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 800 points on Monday.

Home equity surges: Homeowners are seeing positive trends in home equity, gaining a collective $620 billion, according to CoreLogic.

Pop TV & HBO win big: Both Pop TV and HBO were winning big in Sunday night’s Emmy Awards. Pop TV’s comedy Schitt’s Creek won four major comedy awards while HBO’s programming won 11 Emmy’s.

