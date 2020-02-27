Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Dow takes a deep dive

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about the Dow and world travel.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “How long will the market be down?”

Dow takes a deep dive: US stocks slumped as investors weighed the impact of the coronavirus will have on the economy. But the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P all rebounded Thursday.

End to world travel boom?: The fast-spreading coronavirus is impacting airlines, travel companies, and countries in general. Airlines are getting hardest hit with many of them canceling flights to/from China, South Korea and others.

