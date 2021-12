On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black discusses car manufacturers’ plans to sell more electric vehicles in this next decade.

Toyota, for example, just announced it will introduce 30 new electric cars by 2030. A new electric version of the Chevy Silverado will be released in 2023. Also coming that year is an electric Ford Mustang.

Right now in the U.S., the rate of electric vehicle sales are super low and Tesla dominates the electric car conversation.