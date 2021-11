On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black discusses Elon Musk asking Twitter if he should sell Tesla stock.

According to analyst Daniel Ives of WedBush Securities, Musk owns about 23% of Tesla’s stock and has about $10 billion in taxes coming due to stock options that vest next summer, The Associated Press reports.

“I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock,” Musk tweeted.