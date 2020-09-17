Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Employment growth, Peloton, PS5 launch

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about employment growth, Peloton and the PlayStation 5.

Employment growth is still sluggish: Employment isn’t recovering quick enough to keep pace with the damage the COVID-19 pandemic caused. A second stimulus check is still in debate on Capitol Hill.

Peloton leading home workout trend: After months of gym closures, people are trying home workouts and using Peloton to do so. The fitness equipment company is reporting fast growth.

PS5 will launch for $400: In November, the anticipated PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will launch for $400. Preorders already appear to be sold out.

