Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Expensive vacations

On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black explains how vacations now are more expensive than ever.

Now that people are getting vaccinated and it’s safer to go out and travel, hotels are taking advantage of the demand and raising prices to even before pandemic levels.

For example, average hotel prices in Cancun in 2019 were $160 per night.

In 2020, that dropped to a surprisingly low $45 per night. Now, it’s up to a high $205 a night.

Hawaii is even more expensive, now at $269 per night for the average hotel price, compared to $122 last year and $263 in 2019.