Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Facebook political ads

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — On today’s edition of Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black discusses stimulus and stocks, Prime Day, and political ads on social media.

Stocks drop amid stimulus deadlock: The stock market continues to adjust as lawmakers go back and forth about a second round of coronavirus aid.

The history and impact of Prime Day: Sales and excitement for Prime Day has shadowed sales even during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Some retailers are having their own sales to compete.

Facebook rakes in political ad money: Political advertisers in the U.S. spent at least $264 million on Facebook in the third quarter.

