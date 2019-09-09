Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: FDA says Juul illegally marketed e-cigarettes

Tech Trends

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about Target and Juul.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “Will AT&T go higher due to an activist?”

Target to roll out revamped loyalty program: Target announced its free loyalty program, Target Circle, will roll out nationwide in October, offering shoppers personalized deals and supporting local nonprofits.

FDA says Juul illegally promoted its e-cigarettes: Federal health officials on Monday said Juul “ignored the law” and unless corrective actions were made in the next two weeks, the FDA would fine or even seize Juul’s products.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News