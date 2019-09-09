Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: FDA says Juul illegally marketed e-cigarettes

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about Target and Juul.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “Will AT&T go higher due to an activist?”

Target to roll out revamped loyalty program: Target announced its free loyalty program, Target Circle, will roll out nationwide in October, offering shoppers personalized deals and supporting local nonprofits.

FDA says Juul illegally promoted its e-cigarettes: Federal health officials on Monday said Juul “ignored the law” and unless corrective actions were made in the next two weeks, the FDA would fine or even seize Juul’s products.

Latest News Headlines: