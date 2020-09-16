Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Federal Reserve, closing businesses, Apple One

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about the Federal Reserve, permanent business closures and Apple’s new subscription package.

Fed could promise lower rates: The chairman of the Federal Reserve will be discussing its new policy for interest rates during the pandemic.

60% of businesses close permanently because of pandemic: Yelp reports that over 160,000 businesses on its site are permanently closed.

Apple’s power over Fortnite, Facebook and Spotify: Apple One is a new subscription service bundle that includes Apple Music, Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade – -causing tension with competing services.

