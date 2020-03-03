Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Feds make emergency rate cuts

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s Darya Folsom about the US Federal Reserve and political ad spending.

Feds make emergency rate cuts: Stocks jumped Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve made an emergency rate cut to support the economy from the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak. The last time the Fed did this was in 2008.

Political ad spending: Spending numbers collected by Kantar Media/CMAG as reported by CNN show various figures including Bernie Sanders spending more than $16 million and Joe Biden paying about $1.5 million ads.

