Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Ford unveils electric Mustang SUV

Rob also answers the viewer question, “Are zero percent credit cards a good option for the holidays?”

Stocks struggle amid new trade doubts: U.S. stocks climbed to record highs on Friday in hopes of a trade agreement between China and the U.S.

Ford unveils electric Mustang crossover: Ford unveiled the Mustang Mach-E SUV, which can go from 0 to 60 mph in roughly 3.5 seconds. It will be available in late 2020.

Coty buys stake in Kylie Cosmetics: Shares of cosmetic company Coty jumped more than 1% after it announced it was taking a 51% stake in Kylie Cosmetics, the makeup brand of Kylie Jenner.

