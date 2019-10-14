SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about China, Fortnite, and the new “Joker” movie.
China wants more trade talks: Washington and Beijing agreed to a truce following talks last week. nut the U.S. has yet to cancel plans for more tariffs in December, according to the AP.
Fortnite goes dark: Fortnite, one of the most widely-played video games, held a special event to end its 10th season on Sunday, but players were shocked to be dragged into a “black hole” that left a dark screen for hours.
“Joker” wins the weekend again: “Joker” had a big second weekend topping the box office with an estimated $55 million in North America, according to CNN.
Latest News Headlines:
- Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Fortnite goes dark
- ‘Fortnite’ goes dark: Map blows up, leaving players staring at black hole
- DNA evidence links suspect to girl’s rape in Santa Rosa 17 years ago
- KRON4 Morning Buzz: Food and fun at SF Fire Station 2
- Teens arrested after log goes off cliff, kills photographer while taking senior pictures