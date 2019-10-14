Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Fortnite goes dark

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about China, Fortnite, and the new “Joker” movie.

China wants more trade talks: Washington and Beijing agreed to a truce following talks last week. nut the U.S. has yet to cancel plans for more tariffs in December, according to the AP.

Fortnite goes dark: Fortnite, one of the most widely-played video games, held a special event to end its 10th season on Sunday, but players were shocked to be dragged into a “black hole” that left a dark screen for hours.

“Joker” wins the weekend again: “Joker” had a big second weekend topping the box office with an estimated $55 million in North America, according to CNN.

