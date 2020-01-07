Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Fortnite makes $1.8B

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s Will Tran about the markets, Samsung, and Fortnite.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “What is going to drive the markets in 2020?”

Markets struggle; stocks dip: Stocks traded lower Tuesday morning after reports detailing possible threats of retaliation from Iran.

Samsung’s neon artificial humans: The technology makes video chatbots look and act like real people, designed to have conversations and behave much like real humans.

Fortnite makes $1.8 billion: Fortnite grossed 41.8 billion in sales in 2019, more than any single-year sales total in videogame history, Engadget reports.

Latest Stories: