Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Gaming stocks tank after Trump links games to shootings

On today's edition of Rob Black's Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4's James Fletcher about gaming stocks, the trade war, and college.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “What do you think of Trump hating on Google?”

Global stocks rebound as trade war panic eases: Stocks rebounded a little Tuesday after Monday’s massive trade war-induced drop.

Half of millennials say college not necessary: According to a study by TD Ameritrade, about 1 in 5 Gen Z and young millennials say they may choose not to go to college.

Gaming stocks tank after Trump links games to shootings: Shares in video games studios, retailers, and makers of gaming accessories dropped Monday after President Trump linked video games to the deadly weekend mass shootings that left 31 people dead.

