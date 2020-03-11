Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Gas and house prices fall

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about stocks, gas prices, home sales, and more.

Dow plunges: The Dow plunged more than 1,200 points Wednesday, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also slipped more than 4% in intra-day trading.

White House meets with tech and healthcare experts: Amid the growing coronavirus outbreak, the White House has asked to meet with tech giants Google, Amazon, Apple, Twitter, Facebook, and others to discuss how to best respond to the outbreak.

Gas and housing prices fall: Oil prices are down 30% and the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has fallen to an 8-year- low, CNBC reports.

