Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Gas prices continue to rise

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about stocks, gas prices, and Netflix’s new movie.

Tech-led selloff intensifies: On Wednesday, the Dow dropped 500 points while the S&P 500 lost 1.7%.

Gas prices continue to rise: The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 6 cents over the past two weeks to $3.02 per gallon.

Netflix film hits theaters before streaming: “Army of the Dead” hits theaters May 14 before it will stream digitally on May 21.

