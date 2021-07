SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black shares why it’s been so expensive to drive this 4th of July weekend.

Oil prices jumped overnight, but The Associated Press reports that it is dropping again. The U.S. benchmark crude oil price fell 2.6% to $73.25 on Tuesday; it earlier rose to $76.98, the highest level since November 2014.