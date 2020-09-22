Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Grocery delivery boom

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about the grocery delivery boom, a looming recession and Coke stocks.

Double-dip recession likely if no new stimulus: Some say Congress’s deadlock over a second stimulus package for Americans will tip the nation back into recession.

Online grocery sales are booming: Online grocery sales are up nearly 60%, as COVID-19 caused a spike in people ordering their groceries and having them delivered.

Coca-cola stock rises with plans for hard seltzer: Coke is expected to come out with a hard seltzer in the U.S. next year under the Topo Chico brand. It already sells alcoholic drinks in Japan.

