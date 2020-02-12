SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about Disneyland, NBA team values, and hard seltzer.
Disneyland raises ticket prices: The Anaheim theme park is once again raising ticket prices, with a one-day ticket ranging from $104 to $209 depending on the new five-tier pricing system.
NBA team values soar: Forbes reports NBA franchise values are up to an average of $2.12 billion or 14%, compared with an 11% annual increase for NFL teams.
Hard seltzer sales rise: US hard seltzer sales are up. According to Nielsen data, projected sales this year will hit $4.3 billion.
Latest Stories:
- Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Hard seltzer sales rise
- KRON4 Morning Buzz: Siba the standard poodle wins Westminster
- Officials warn dog owners of unusual rise in distemper virus in wildlife
- SFO’s new outdoor terrace observation deck opens Valentine’s Day
- Deval Patrick, last black candidate in 2020 race, drops out