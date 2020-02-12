Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Hard seltzer sales rise

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about Disneyland, NBA team values, and hard seltzer.

Disneyland raises ticket prices: The Anaheim theme park is once again raising ticket prices, with a one-day ticket ranging from $104 to $209 depending on the new five-tier pricing system.

NBA team values soar: Forbes reports NBA franchise values are up to an average of $2.12 billion or 14%, compared with an 11% annual increase for NFL teams.

Hard seltzer sales rise: US hard seltzer sales are up. According to Nielsen data, projected sales this year will hit $4.3 billion.

