Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: HBO wins big at Golden Globes

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s Will Tran about the Middle East, Golden Globes, and retirees.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “Are there any investment plays tied to an Iran war?”

Middle East turmoil: In the wake of last week’s deadly airstrike in Baghdad that claimed the life of a top Iranian general, U.S. stocks turned mixed on Monday and recovered from earlier lows.

HBO wins big at Golden Globes: HBO beat all networks with four wins in Sunday night’s Golden Globes, largely in part to best drama “Succession” and best-limited series “Chernobyl.”

Mistakes retirees make: Experts say many retirees don’t have a written plan, don’t manage sequence-of-return risk, and don’t take the right risks.

Latest Stories: