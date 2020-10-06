Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Holiday shopping crowds dwindle

(KRON) — On today’s edition of Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks to KRON4’s James Fletcher about holiday shopping, video game stocks and stimulus checks.
Stock markets looking to stimulus: The possibility of a second stimulus check seems to be improving the stock market.
Holiday crowds will be 25% smaller this year: Crowds of holiday shoppers traversing malls in person are expected to dwindle this season.
Videogame stocks soaring for 2 decades: Pre-orders for video game consoles have sold out and videogame sales are predicted to increase by 19% this year.
Latest Stories:
- Bay Area’s Spare the Air Alert extended
- Eddie Van Halen dead from cancer at 65
- Stocks drop after Trump calls off stimulus talks
- How to send a ‘screaming telegram’ in San Francisco
- Large Trump sign appears in West Los Angeles