Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Holiday shopping crowds dwindle

(KRON) — On today’s edition of Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks to KRON4’s James Fletcher about holiday shopping, video game stocks and stimulus checks.

Stock markets looking to stimulus: The possibility of a second stimulus check seems to be improving the stock market.

Holiday crowds will be 25% smaller this year: Crowds of holiday shoppers traversing malls in person are expected to dwindle this season.

Videogame stocks soaring for 2 decades: Pre-orders for video game consoles have sold out and videogame sales are predicted to increase by 19% this year.

Latest Stories: