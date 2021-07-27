Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Home prices break records

Tech Trends

SAN FRANCISCO (AP/KRON) — On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black discusses how prices for U.S. homes rose faster in May than they have in 17 years as surging demand for housing outstripped the supply.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, soared 17% in May from a year earlier on top of a 15% jump in April. The May increase was the biggest since August 2004.

The hottest markets were Phoenix (where prices surged 25.9%), San Diego (24.7%) and Seattle (23.4%). All 20 cities reported faster year-over-year growth in May than they did in April.

