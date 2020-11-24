Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Home prices soar

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of winners and losers, financial expert Rob Black discusses home prices, Dow Jones and Tesla.

Home prices are at their highest in six years. The value jumped by 7% annually, which is the biggest gain since 2014.

Dow Jones traded over 30,000 points for the first time ever as the United States certifies and green lights president-elect Joe Biden to officially transition into the role.

And Tesla’s stock is increasing rapidly. It surpassed $500 billion market cap and owner Elon Musk surpassed Bill Gates as second richest man in the world.