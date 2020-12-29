Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: How Tesla fared in 2020

Tech Trends

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black joins KRON4’s Darya Folsom to discuss how Tesla did in 2020.

Spoiler alert: Elon Musks’s company had historic success in a year that suppressed the economy for millions others.

Also up for discussion: Black explains home sales and the current stock market ahead of the new year.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News