Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Impossible Foods makes grocery store debut

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s Darya Folsom about Mark Zuckerberg, Impossible Foods, and Toys ‘R Us.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “What are good investments if the economy slows or tanks?”

Zuckerberg meeting with lawmakers: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is in Washington, D.C. visiting with lawmakers to discuss everything from antitrust to data privacy.

Impossible Foods hits grocery stores: Impossible Foods is launching at Gelson’s in Southern California and will be available at all 27 locations.

Toys R Us making a comeback: Toys R Us is partnering with Candytopia to create a “Toys R Us Adventure.”

