Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Job report, electric cars, Best Buy

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — On today’s edition of Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black speaks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about the latest jobs report, electric vehicles and Best Buy.
US weekly jobless claims fall as recovery grinds onward: The Labor Department reported 837,000 new unemployment claims were filed nationwide last week.
Biden and Trump agreed support for electric vehicles: During the first presidential debate, both President Trump and the former VP Biden agreed in supporting electric vehicles.
Best Buy closed in the pandemic but kept selling electronics: 1,000 Best Buys around the U.S. were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
