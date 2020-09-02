SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about jobs, TV ads and Michael Jordan.
Hiring slowed in August: According to reports, hiring remained a slow process in August after unemployment skyrocketed due to the pandemic.
National TV ad buys down 70%: National TV ads took a hit as companies pulled back on spending for back-to-school advertisements.
Jordan gets stake in DraftKings: Sports star Michael Jordan now has equity stake in DraftKings, a sports betting company.
Latest Stories:
- KRON4 Morning Buzz: Serena Williams sets record
- Prince Harry and Meghan sign production deal with Netflix
- University of California system can no longer use SAT, ACT test results in admissions, judge rules
- Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Michael Jordan gets stake in DraftKings
- Fees to apply for citizenship jump 80%, immigrants struggle with rising costs