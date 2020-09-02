Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Michael Jordan gets stake in DraftKings

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about jobs, TV ads and Michael Jordan.

Hiring slowed in August: According to reports, hiring remained a slow process in August after unemployment skyrocketed due to the pandemic.

National TV ad buys down 70%: National TV ads took a hit as companies pulled back on spending for back-to-school advertisements.

Jordan gets stake in DraftKings: Sports star Michael Jordan now has equity stake in DraftKings, a sports betting company.

Latest Stories: