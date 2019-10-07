Live Now
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: ‘Joker’ has highest October opening ever

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about the housing market, “Joker,” and McDonald’s.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “Is it too early to sell the stock market pre-crash?”

Housing market optimism slides: According to a Q3 HOME survey, more than 60% of Americans believe now is a good time to buy a home.

“Joker” has highest October opening ever: “Joker” starring Joaquin Phoenix smashed the October record for an opening weekend, debuting with $93.5 million.

McDonald’s McRib is back: The fast-food chain is bringing back its beloved McRib, which was first launched in 1981. It will be available for a limited time only.

