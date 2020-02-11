Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Judge approves T-Mobile/Spring merger

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about coronavirus, the T-Mobile/Spring merger, and Apple.

Coronavirus’ impact on businesses: Car plants across China including Toyota and General Motors have halted operations, and even luxury goods makers like Burberry have closed stores in mainland China in response.

Judge approves of T-Mobile/Spring merger: Even though the deal still needs a few more approvals, the Associated Press reports that T-Mobile expects to close the deal as early as April 1.

Apple is really a luxury-good stock: An analyst tells Barron’s that Apple stock should be valued as a luxury-goods company more like Tiffany, Hermes, or Louis Vuitton.

Latest Stories: