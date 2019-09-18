Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Launch of Apple Arcade

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about Apple, US homebuilding, and Peloton.

12-year high for US homebuilding: The Commerce Department said Wednesday that housing starts came in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.36 million, the most since June 2007, according to the Associated Press.

Apple launches Apple Arcade tomorrow: The gaming subscription service will launch Sept. 19 and costs $4.99 a month.

Peloton going public: Peloton, the indoor fitness startup, is known for its internet-connected indoor bikes, as well as subscription cycling classes that can be streamed live. The company also offers a treadmill with an HD touchscreen for viewing classes.

