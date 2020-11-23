Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Lower Thanksgiving costs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black discusses how the pandemic Thanksgiving may be the cheapest one yet.

The average cost for a Thanksgiving feast for 10 people is down about $2 from last year.

Also up for discussion: Amazon is encouraging its shoppers to pick up packages from a physical location rather than relying on deliveries to their door.

And, a third vaccine trial is showing at least 90% effectiveness based on current data, according to AstraZeneca.

