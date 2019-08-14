Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Macy’s shares tank after big earnings miss

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about the latest on the stock market and Macy’s big earnings miss.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “How do I prepare for a recession?”

Dow drops after bond market flashes recession warning: Stocks opened sharply lower on Wall Street following big losses in Europe after German’s economy shrank in the second quarter and as the U.S. bond market flashed a warning about a possible recession, according to the AP.

Macy’s shares tank after big earnings miss: According to Yahoo Finance, Macy’s stock was trading near a multiyear low Wednesday.

