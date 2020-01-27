Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Markets drop as coronavirus fears rise

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s Darya Folsom about the markets and coronavirus.
So far the coronavirus has killed 81 people and infected more than 800. On Monday U.S. stocks fell more than 1% and the S&P 500 dropped more than 1.5% in early trading.
