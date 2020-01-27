Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Markets drop as coronavirus fears rise

Tech Trends

by: KRON4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s Darya Folsom about the markets and coronavirus.

So far the coronavirus has killed 81 people and infected more than 800. On Monday U.S. stocks fell more than 1% and the S&P 500 dropped more than 1.5% in early trading.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News