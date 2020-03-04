Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Markets jump after Biden’s win

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about markets, mortgage refinancing, and Facebook.

Markets jump after Biden’s win: Following Joe Biden’s big wins on Super Tuesday, the market bounced back as investors view Biden as a potentially more “market-friendly Democratic presidential candidate” compared to Bernie Sanders, according to CNN.

Mortgage refinancing forecast: The Mortgage Bankers Association reports that mortgage refinancing increased in the last week as mortgage rates fell in what should be a continuing trend after the US Federal Reserve cut the interest rate by half-a-point.

Facebook taking down “coronavirus conspiracy” ads: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced today the social network will give the World Health Organization free advertising for its coronavirus response and will also take down false stories about the coronavirus.

