Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Markets see a recession coming

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about markets, home buyers, and Peloton.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “When do I need to work with a financial professional?”

Markets see recession coming: In a survey by the National Association for Business Economics, 72% of economists predicted that a recession would happen by the end of 2021.

Home buyers see housing recession by 2022: In a recent survey released by Zillow and Pulsenomics, the near-term outlook for home prices has weakened a bit from the previous survey in February.

Peloton sets for IPO: According to Blomberg, Peloton listed its offering size as $500 million in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Latest News Headlines: