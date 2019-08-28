Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Markets see a recession coming

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about markets, home buyers, and Peloton.
Rob also answers the viewer question, “When do I need to work with a financial professional?”
Markets see recession coming: In a survey by the National Association for Business Economics, 72% of economists predicted that a recession would happen by the end of 2021.
Home buyers see housing recession by 2022: In a recent survey released by Zillow and Pulsenomics, the near-term outlook for home prices has weakened a bit from the previous survey in February.
Peloton sets for IPO: According to Blomberg, Peloton listed its offering size as $500 million in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
