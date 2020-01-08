Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: McDonald’s expands ‘Beyond Meat’ burgers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners 7 Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about the markets and McDonald’s.

Markets rise after Iran retaliation: U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday after remarks from Iranian officials and President Trump suggested both nations were hoping to alleviate tensions in the Middle East.

McDonald’s expanding “Beyond Meat” burger trials: McDonald’s says it is nearly doubling the number of its restaurants selling Beyond Meat vegan burgers in Canada.

