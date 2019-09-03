Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: More people getting prenups before marriage

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s Darya Folsom about Hurricane Dorian, stocks, and marriage.
Rob also answers the viewer question, “How can I invest in 5G?”
September is a bad stock month: According to Bespoke Investment Group, over the past 50 years, September has been the worst month for stocks.
Hurricane Dorian could cost insurers $25 billion: At least five deaths have been reported in the wake of the Category 2 hurricane.
More people getting prenups: A recent study conducted by the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers reported more than half of those surveyed requested prenup agreements in recent years.
