Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: More people getting prenups before marriage

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s Darya Folsom about Hurricane Dorian, stocks, and marriage.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “How can I invest in 5G?”

September is a bad stock month: According to Bespoke Investment Group, over the past 50 years, September has been the worst month for stocks.

Hurricane Dorian could cost insurers $25 billion: At least five deaths have been reported in the wake of the Category 2 hurricane.

More people getting prenups: A recent study conducted by the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers reported more than half of those surveyed requested prenup agreements in recent years.

