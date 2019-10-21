Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Most popular wedding day of year

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about Boeing, marriage, and Star Wars.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “Are cash advances on credit cards easy?”

Boeing 737 MAX controversy grows: Boeing’s stock was down more than 4% Monday morning, a week after a top pilot revealed he had concerns about a system on the 737.

Most popular wedding day of year: According to The Knot Registry, research shows there were more than 33,000 people hosting an estimated 4.3 million guests at their weddings on Oct. 19.

Star Wars tickets go on sale: Tickets for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” the finale of the 9-title Star Wars franchise, go on sale Monday, Oct. 21.

Latest News Headlines: