Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Netflix has a password-sharing problem

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s Darya Folsom about Amazon, Netflix, and Disney.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “I work for Domino’s. Is the stock a good idea?”

Retailers should thank Amazon for ‘holiday’ bump: According to Adobe Analytics, retailers that make more than $1 billion in annual revenues saw a 64% increase in their digital sales compared with an average Monday and that’s all thanks to the first day of Amazon’s Prime Day sale this year.

Netflix has a password-sharing problem: According to a quarterly survey by research firm MoffettNathanson and online polling consultancy HarrisX, 14% of Netflix viewers report they are using a password from “someone outside of my household.”

Disney’s “The Lion King” is on pace for $175M U.S. debut: At this time, the film already has a 60% on Rotten Tomatoes from more than 140 reviews.

